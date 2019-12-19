Impeachment

Trump impeached: How US House members from Texas voted

By , and
The members of the U.S. House voted Wednesday night along party lines on two articles of impeachment against Pres. Donald Trump.

By the end of the vote, a majority of the Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making Pres. Trump the 3rd U.S. president in history to be impeached.

The vote came after a daylong debate over the matter in which both Democratic and GOP members gave passionate arguments to either vote in favor or against impeachment.

An interactive map below shows how representatives from Texas voted on the impeachment of the president. You can click on the photos or the map to see their vote. Texas has 36 congressional districts. Districts in RED voted AGAINST impeaching President Trump. Districts in BLUE voted FOR impeaching him.


As a reminder, impeachment does not mean a president is removed from office. It instead sends the matter to the U.S. Senate for a trial on the issues the House approved.

Two-thirds of US senators would have to vote to convict the president in order to remove him from office.

SEE ALSO:
Trump impeached by House for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.



Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Trump's impeachment does not mean he's removed from office.

