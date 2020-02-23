Politics

Thousands gather to rally with Bernie Sanders in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bernie Sanders visited the University of Houston Sunday afternoon after taking the lead in the Nevada primaries on Saturday.

The democratic candidate spoke at UH's Fertitta Center at 1 p.m. Thousands of supporters gathered to rally with him ahead of the Texas Primary on Super Tuesday, March 3.

"We are going to defeat Donald Trump," said Sanders. "Because whatever your political view may be, the people are sick and tired of lies, corruption and fraud."



This is Sanders' first visit to Houston since April 2019.

At the Nevada Democratic Primary caucus on Saturday, Sanders won 46% of the vote. He also held rallies in El Paso and San Antonio and will be in Austin late Sunday afternoon.



