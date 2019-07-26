Texas Rep. Pete Olson announces he won't seek re-election in Texas' 22nd Congressional District

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Rep. Pete Olson says he will not seek a seventh term in Congress so he can spend more time with family.The Republican, who represents Katy, Pearland and Sugar Land in Texas' 22nd congressional district, called serving "a privilege and an honor."In a statement Thursday, Olson said while he was in Washington, his wife "carried the lion's share of parenting our two great children." But now, the couple is facing health issues with Nancy Olson's mother that require more of the family's attention.Olson said he would complete his term in the 116th Congress, but will not seek a bid for re-election.He said he hopes "another citizen-legislator" will take up the mission of representing the 22nd district.