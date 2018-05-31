POLITICS

Ted Cruz challenges Jimmy Kimmel to a basketball battle

Could we see Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz battle it out on the basketball court soon? (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

By
Texas senator Ted Cruz is taking his feud with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel to the basketball court.

It started Tuesday night when Kimmel blamed the Rockets' Game 7 loss on Cruz being at the game.

The senator took to Twitter overnight proposing a one-on-one game of basketball to set things straight.

Cruz said the loser will have to donate $5,000 to a non-political charity of the winner's choice. Kimmel tweeted, "I like this idea. I'll accept on one condition - we both wear very short shorts."

Cruz replied, "Knock yourself out. Heck, you can wear a kilt if you like."

The big game hasn't yet been scheduled.
