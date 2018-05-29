SPORTS

ROCKETS IN 60 SECONDS: Heartbreak in Game 7 as Warriors shut down Houston 101-92

The Houston Rockets' hope of going to the NBA Finals was cut short Monday with a Game 7 loss to the Warriors in the West finals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets' season has come to an end with a loss to the Warriors in a deciding Game 7.

The Rockets battled hard but lost Monday night 101-92. They missed 27 consecutive three pointers and got out scored 33 to 15 in the third quarter.

"It just hurts right now," Trevor Ariza said. "We saw some great things this year, we saw a hell of a season from James. Unbelievable growth from Clint."

"Our guys have heart. That's one thing you can say about our team. We're gonna fight till the end," James Harden said.

Fans could not be more proud of the team that finished the regular season with the best record in the league.

"I'm sad, I'm so sad the season is over. The Texans are coming. Our Astros did it. But man, next year. CP3, we need to get you healthy. I need to get healthy. We can do this. We got to come through next year. We got it," one Houston Rockets fan said outside Toyota Center on Monday.

COACH MIKE D'ANTONI
Chris Paul is "probably more devastated than anybody," Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says about the team's 101-92 loss to the Warriors in Game 7.

TREVOR ARIZA
"It hurts right now," Trevor Ariza says after the Rockets' Game 7 loss to the Warriors.

JAMES HARDEN
"We had opportunities" in the first half, James Harden says.

ROCKETS FANS REACT
Houston Rockets fans were electrified in the first half of Game 7, but ended up leaving Toyota Center heartbroken.

