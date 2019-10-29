Sweet suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're willing to stand up and watch Game 6 of the World Series, you can get in the door for $600. StubHub says it's at least $650 if you want to sit down in the far reaches of the upper deck, but you would be in the door for a potential championship game.
Astros' World Series tickets may be the most sought-after seats in town with prices to match, but not everyone is paying.
Dozens of free tickets went to elected and appointed officials, according to documents obtained by 13 Investigates.
The tickets belong to the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, a public agency run by Harris County and City of Houston to develop and operate sports stadiums in the area. The authority operates Minute Maid Park, where the Astros play, along with several other Houston-area arenas. As part of the deal, the HCHSA gets a suite in the stadium and controls the roughly 30 tickets for each game.
According to the lists, half of the Houston city council got tickets to the postseason (AL Division Series or Championship Series) or World Series. Three of them got tickets to three games each. Councilman Robert Gallegos' office confirmed his attendance. Councilman Jack Christie told us he uses the games as a chance to market sports for Houston. Councilman Dave Martin told us he considers the games a working event. Martin also serves on the Sports Authority Foundation's Board of Directors.
Janis Burke, the Sports Authority CEO, told 13 Investigates she encourages the elected officials to speak with invited guests and sponsors.
Martin told 13 Investigates he reimburses the authority for his tickets. The Sports Authority CEO told 13 Investigates, "None of the attendees had to pay for their tickets."
Leadership at the Sports Authority said no payments had been received to date, but would continue to check.
Mayor Sylvester Turner got a ticket to the suite for Game 2 of the World Series.
County Judge Lina Hidalgo got a free ticket to one of the playoff games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
County Commissioner Adrian Garcia was given a ticket for Game 1 of the World Series.
Seven state representatives got free tickets and so did two state senators, as did the president of the University of Houston.
The documents show who received the free tickets. They were non-transferable. In one case, the documents show City Council member Ellen Cohen returned hers. It was given to another guest instead. No other changes are noted on the lists.
The World Series tickets are valued at $500 each. Some of the elected officials are allowed to bring a guest. It's not immediately clear who, as records on the guests who attended are not kept.
Below is the list provided by the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority of people confirmed to have received tickets. None were asked to pay. Some were allowed to bring guests; those names are not always noted on lists. The list does not confirm attendance, but the tickets are non-transferable, and at least, in one case, noted when they were returned to the authority. That change is reflected in the list.
ALDS - Friday, 10/4/19
Meredith Pardue, Sports Authority Staff
Athena Kosich, Sports Authority Staff
Chris Massey, Sports Authority Staff
Janis Burke, Sports Authority Staff
Melanie Hauser, Contract writer for Sports Authority
Kat Casas, Contractor for Sports Authority
Laura Murillo, Sports Authority Board
Joseph Callier, Sports Authority Board
Stephen Fraga, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Christian Brown, PNC Bank
Justin du Plessis, GVP
Ivan Villareal, Pepsi
Jorge Miranda, Yellow Rose
David Graham, Karbach
Alex Brennan-Martin, Brennan's of Houston
Matt Rogers, Power Center Pharmacy
Jeremy Little, CPK Group/McDonalds
Mike Schneider, Jr, Crime Stoppers
John Walker, Houston Dynamo
Bobby Singh, Houston First Board
Stoney Burke, American Softball Association
Lance Thompson, Greater Houston US Bowling Congress
Jack Christie, Houston City Council
ALDS - Saturday, 10/5/19
Monica Nieves, Sports Authority Staff
Chris Massey, Sports Authority Staff
Janis Burke, Sports Authority Staff
Kenny Friedman, Sports Authority Board
Joseph Callier, Sports Authority Board
Bruce Oakley, Sports Authority Board
Martye Kenrick, Sports Authority Board
Zina Garrison, Sports Authority Board
Tom Sprague, Sports Authority Board
Dave Martin, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Sofia Androgue, Houston First Corporation
Chris Hopkins, Brener International
Desrye Morgan, Wells Fargo
Ruy Estrada, GVP
Wade Morehead, Houston Marathon Committee
Mark Jacobs, Regions Bank
Curtis Flowers, Loop Capital Markets
Sam McGuffie, Houston Olympian
Leroy & Michelle Burrell, Houston Olympians
Maria Ines Flores, Houston Olympian
Carl Lewis, Houston Olympian
Jack Christie, Houston City Council
Mike Knox, Houston City Council
Robert Gallegos, Houston City Council
Lina Hidalgo - Harris County Judge
ALCS - Saturday, 10/12/19
Holly Kesterson, Sports Authority Staff
Patti Smith, Sports Authority Staff
Janis Burke, Sports Authority Staff
Cindy Clifford, Sports Authority Board
Kenny Friedman, Sports Authority Board
Tom Sprague, Sports Authority Board
Rachel Gottschalk, Memorial Hermann
Ryan Walsh, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation
Leah Mastaglio, SMG
Tom Segesta, Four Seasons Hotel
Matthew Finnan, Hilton Ammericas
Avani Sharma, Houston Rockets
Alexandra Comerota, Houston Texans
Alex Orwin, House of Blues
Paul Clemons & Damon Henson, Rarity IT Group
Robin Lalone, Kendra Scott
Paul Tarney, Rockstar Energy Drink
John Coppins, US Golf Association
Martha Castex-Tatum, Battle of the Bands Local Organizing Committee
Dolores Lozano, WISE Events Committee
Justin Vickrey, Allegiance Bank
Jesi Cox, Speedsportz Racing Park
Suzan Dieson, Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce
Chandra Young-Pierce, The Document Group
Lauren Wilson, IMG Learfield
Jonathan Lopez, Dukessa Catering
Kerri Barber, Rice University
Terry Morales, Amegy Bank
Alma Allen, State Representative
ALCS - Sunday, 10/13/19
Janis Burke, Sports Authority Staff
Chris Massey, Sports Authority Staff
Holly Kesterson, Sports Authority Staff
Patti Smith, Sports Authority Staff
Kenny Friedman, Sports Authority Board
Laura Murillo, Sports Authority Board
Robert Woods, Sports Authority Board
Juan Munoz, Sports Authority Board
Zina Garrison, Sports Authority Board
Joseph Callier, Sports Authority Board
June Deadrick, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Jess Fields, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Stephen Fraga, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Dave Martin, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Sawan Patel, Perspective Unity Hotels Group
Charles Foster, Foster Global
Kanchan & Jay Kabad, Jakay Advisors - potential ITTF sponsor
Swapan Dhairyawan, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce
Troy Kite, Humble ISD
Joe Sims, Rarity IT Consultants
Brenda Bazan, Houston First Corporation
Mark Jacobs, Regions Bank
Ray Zepeda, Capital Plastics
Susan Christian, City of Houston
Edgar Colon, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporatoin
Megan Lesser, PSP
Jorge Miranda, Zamora Company
Mike Laster, Houston City Council
ALCS - Saturday, 10/19/19
Holly Kesterson, Sports Authority Staff
Patti Smith, Sports Authority Staff
Chris Massey, Sports Authority Staff
Anai Rodriguez, Sports Authority Staff
Melanie Hauser, Contract Writer for Sports Authority
Katrina Casas, Contractor for Sports Authority
Gray Moore, Contract Videographer for Sports Authority
June Deadrick, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Laura Murillo, Sports Authority Board
Tom Sprague, Sports Authority Board
Robert Woods, Sports Authority Board
Kenny Friedman, Sports Authority Board
Juan Munoz, Sports Authority Board
Joseph Callier, Sports Authority Board
Larry Catuzzi, Sports Authority Board
Chad Burke, Sports Authority Board
Marilyn DeSimone, Downtown Aquarium
Robin Burke, Champions Golf Club
Fred Cuellar, Diamond Cutters International
Juan Rodriguez, BBVA
Myndi Luevano, Houston Saber Cats
Jeff Kelly, Houston Airport System
Peggy Turner, TIRR Memorial Hermann
Opie Otterstadt, Sports Awards Sponsor
Stephen Kennedy, Amegy Bank (with Jenn Mamajek)
David Smith, Greater Houston Football Coaches Assn
Robert Gallegos, Houston City Council
Jerry Davis, Houston City Council
World Series - Tuesday, 10/22/19
Janis Burke, Sports Authority Staff
Chris Massey, Sports Authority Staff
Patti Smith, Sports Authority Staff
Holly Kesterson, Sports Authority Staff
Cindy Clifford, Sports Authority Board
Robert Woods, Sports Authority Board
Laura Murillo, Sports Authority Board
Dave Martin, Sports Authority Foundation Board
Opie Otterstadt, Sports Awards Sponsor
Edgar Colon, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation
Bobby Singh, Houston First Corporation
Leisa Holland Nelson, Astoundz
Brad Freels, Midway
Juliet Breeze, Next Level Urgent Care
John Walker, Dynamo
Kevin Hattery, Houston Boys & Girls Club
Cindy Coward, US Flag Football
David Tagliarino, U of H
Neera Patidar, Ruggles Black
Brian Cooper, XFL
Dr. Renu Khator, U of H
Scott Mizerik, Sports Authority BMX Volunteer
Juan Sanchez, Houston Community College
Ron Reynolds, State Representative
Mary Ann Perez, State Representative
Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner
Briscoe Cain, State Representative
Jack Christie, Houston City Council
Jack Christie, Houston City Council
Joan Huffman, State Senator
Anthony Hill
World Series - Wednesday, 10/23/19
Janis Burke, Sports Authority Staff
Chris Massey, Sports Authority Staff
Bruce Oakley, Sports Authority Board
Tom Sprague, Sports Authority Board
Joseph Callier, Sports Authority Board
Chad Burke, Sports Authority Board
Kenny Friedman, Sports Authority Board
Zina Garrison, Sports Authority Board
Larry Catuzzi, Sports Authority Board
Bill Scott, Sports Authority Volunteer
Wayne Smith, Former Sports Authority Board Member
Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor
Mark Miller, SMG/NRG Park
Marshall Happer, XFL
Greg Travis, Houston City Council
Robert Gallegos, Houston City Council
Mike Knox, Houston City Council
Mike Laster, Houston City Council
Martha Castex Tatum, Houston City Council
Christina Morales, State Representative
Alma Allen, State Representative
Steve Toth, State Representative
Gina Calanni, State Representative
Jarvis Johnson, State Representative
Shawn Thierry, State Representative
Harold Dutton, State Representative
Larry Taylor, State Senator
Ariel Williams
Amanda Benbow, Insperity
Sweet suite playoff seats free to elected officials: Who's on the list?
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News