Houston councilman 'considering' running for mayor after campaign website leaked

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The publication of a website has Houstonians wondering if City Council member Dwight Boykins will run for Houston Mayor.

The unfinished website went live this weekend.

When ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to councilman Boykins about the website and his decision to run for mayor, he said he has not made a final decision.

Boykins told ABC13 he should be making one soon and has been considering running for mayor.

When he talked about the website, he said that it is a rough draft and he is not sure how it got out.

More TOP STORIES News