September 25th is National Voter Registration Day 2018

Register to vote September 25th.

HOUSTON --
ABC13 and Univision45 partner to host our 6th annual voter registration campaign.

This year, our partners will host voter registration events throughout Harris and Fort Bend Counties.

The goal for the 2018 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging eligible citizens to register to vote.

National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an opportunity across the country to register to vote.

For more information, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org

Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on September 25 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and #NVRD. We are listing local events for registering to vote.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Houston Community College - West Loop Campus
5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77081

Also, on Tuesday, September 25th, a phone bank will take place from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. hosted by ABC13 and Univision 45 Houston.

Volunteers from partner's organizations will answer questions about voter registration. The number to call is 1-855-841-4545.

Community Partners: BakerRipley, City of Houston-Office of New Americans & Immigrant Communities, Fort Bend ISD, Harris County Clerk's Office-Elections, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Voter Registrar, Houston Community College, Houston ISD, Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center / Aga Khan Council for Southwest, Lamar CISD, League of Women Voters - Fort Bend, League of Women Voter - Houston Area, Mayor's Office of Education, Mi Familia Vota, NALEO Educational Fund, OCA Greater Houston, Stafford MSD, T.E.J.A.S., University of Houston - Downtown, University of Houston - Hobby School of Public Affairs, University of Houston - Graduate College of Social Work, Walk to Vote, YMCA.
