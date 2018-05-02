POLITICS

Sen. Ted Cruz says he supports call to end DACA program

EMBED </>More Videos

Ted Cruz talks DACA to ABC13's Tom Abrahams. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas is leading six other states in seeking a stop to the immigration program known as DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

It's just the latest move in a long and complicated immigration fight.

The lawsuit seeks to stop any new DACA permits while the case is in court. It's filed in Brownsville under the leadership of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Senator Ted Cruz was in Houston Wednesday, campaigning in the city's Fifth Ward. He agrees with the filing and is opposed to what he believes is amnesty for undocumented immigrants, no matter how they came here.

"The rule of law matters and when President Obama instituted executive amnesty, he did so contrary to law," said Cruz.

President Barack Obama did issue the order that created DACA and gave temporary status to children brought here illegally by their adult parents.

Texas has more than 113,000 DACA recipients, second only to California. Among them is activist Cesar Espinoza, who runs a small business and FIEL, a non-profit immigrant service.

"Our lives are in entire limbo right now," said Espinoza. "We don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. We don't know if the court is going to decide. We don't know if there is going to be an emergency stay on the DACA program."

The lawsuit contends DACA does financial harm to states through healthcare, education, and law enforcement costs. Cruz is on board and believes the program should end.

Espinoza says the cost to cities and states would be far greater should DACA recipients be forced to leave.

"Houston, in particular," contended Espinoza, "would stand to lose a lot of capital, a lot of human capital if the DACA program were rescinded fully."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzdacaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Pres. Trump revokes ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News