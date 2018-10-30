POLITICS

President Trump wants to terminate birthright citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

This means babies of non-citizens born in the United States would no longer be granted citizenship.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he wants to order the end of the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

The president's comments to "Axios on HBO" come amid a renewed push for hardline immigration policies before the midterm elections. Trump believes focusing on immigration will energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress.

Revoking birthright citizenship would spark a court fight over the president's unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for children born in the U.S.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said "they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

Trump says White House lawyers are reviewing his proposal. It's unclear how quickly he'd act on an executive order.

The 14th Amendment
All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscitizenshipPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Migrant caravan headed for US now in Mexico
Campaign against firefighter pay parity raises nearly $1 million
US prepares to send 5,000 troops to border: Officials
Wait times for citizenship applications stretch to 2 years
More Politics
Top Stories
Houston Halloween forecast includes severe storms
Carjacker takes off with woman inside SUV in Fort Bend County
Car split in half after driver slams into 18-wheeler
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in big rig
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
Woman found dead for days in apartment in N. Harris. Co.
Suspect in 'Jason' mask beats Houston man with bat: Police
Show More
Transgender student faces judge after attack at Tomball HS
Strong breeze moves in today, with Halloween storms tomorrow
Houston Zoo exhibit evacuated after chimp smashes window
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Dad invents bulletproof book as shield in shootings
More News