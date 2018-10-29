POLITICS

Migrant caravan headed for US now in Mexico

ABC13's Art Rascon rides on truck with migrants in Mexico.

By
TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (KTRK) --
Thousands of migrants who are enduring brutal conditions on their journey are determined to reach the United States border, despite an offer of refuge in Mexico.

ABC13's Art Rascon is in southern Mexico with the caravan.

On the road with the migrant caravan


Hundreds of migrants are back on the move, after a day of rest on Sunday. They're continuing to make progress in any way they can -- walking for miles and catching a ride with vehicles when they can.

ABC13's Art Rascon chronicles the journey of thousands of migrants moving through Mexico to the U.S.

RELATED: Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US



Over the weekend, a local official in southern Mexico says a disturbance broke out at the encampment.

