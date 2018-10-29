Migrant caravan headed for US now in Mexico

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4575692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the road with the migrant caravan

Thousands of migrants who are enduring brutal conditions on their journey are determined to reach the United States border, despite an offer of refuge in Mexico.ABC13's Art Rascon is in southern Mexico with the caravan.Hundreds of migrants are back on the move, after a day of rest on Sunday. They're continuing to make progress in any way they can -- walking for miles and catching a ride with vehicles when they can.Over the weekend, a local official in southern Mexico says a disturbance broke out at the encampment.