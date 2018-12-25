POLITICS

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania deliver their 2018 White House Christmas speech

President Donald J. Trump and wife, Melania deliver their 2018 White House Christmas speech.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sent a Christmas message to America on the White House Twitter account

President Trump tells 7-year-old boy that believing in Santa at his age is 'marginal'

President Trump says, "This wonderful season brings out the best in the American spirit."
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took calls from children anxious to learn of Santa's whereabouts.

