Wishing you all a day filled with peace, love and joy. Merry Christmas from @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/2lbNhFm2Po — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4964345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took calls from children anxious to learn of Santa's whereabouts.

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta - #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump sent a Christmas message to America on the White House Twitter accountPresident Trump says, "This wonderful season brings out the best in the American spirit."