Pres. Trump heaps praise at HPD delegation for Hurricane Harvey response

President Trump recognizes HPD Chief Art Acevedo and other offeicers at law enforcement conference in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) --
Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, who has been known for his outspoken nature over hot button issues during his tenure, was praised Wednesday by President Trump while the two were on stage in Washington for a national police chiefs conference.

Acevedo, along with 10 members of HPD's leadership, were on hand for the Major Cities Chiefs Association and Major County Sheriffs of America joint conference in the nation's capital.

With Trump on stage for his keynote speech with the conference, the president invited Acevedo to the stage while heaping praise at Houston's top cop.

"What a job you've done. I'm proud of you," Trump said about Acevedo.

In response, Acevedo said, "You are spontaneous, Mr. President. I think you're off script here."

The president invoked the law enforcement response to Hurricane Harvey in his praise of Acevedo and Houston police.

The president also light-heartedly pointed out how comfortable he felt in a room full of law enforcement leaders.

"I like these people. I feel very safe with these people," Trump said of the HPD delegation.

The joint conference, which began Wednesday, was also highlighted by various top members of Trump's administration, including Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

