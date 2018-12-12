POLITICS

Beto O'Rourke tops new poll as possible Democratic nominee for 2020 Presidential run

EMBED </>More Videos

In the poll, Beto O'Rourke also beat out other possible contenders like former Vice President Joe Biden.

A new online poll shows that Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke tops a new poll of potential Democratic nominees for president.

The moveon.org 2020 straw poll asked people to name who they would like to see run for president in the next election.

According to the poll, O'Rourke beat out Sen. Bernie Sanders by less than one percent to take the top spot.

In the poll, O'Rourke also beat out other possible contenders like former Vice President Joe Biden and senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Corey Booker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionpresidential racebeto o'rourkeu.s. & worldpolitics
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Former Texas mayor taking steps towards 2020 campaign
Could casino gambling become a reality in Houston?
Democrat Carol Alvarado takes Texas Senate District 6 seat
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293K in legal fees
More Politics
Top Stories
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Teen springs into action to save woman from assault
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Smiling woman in Hyundai wanted for passing bad checks
Charlie 'Farewell' Morton: Astros lose starting arm to Rays
Win $100K for ditching your smartphone for 1 year
Grandparents sentenced to prison for kidnapping grandson
Show More
Former Texas mayor taking steps towards 2020 campaign
Timeline: Grandparents sentenced in international kidnapping case
Kitten found severely burned rescued by Houston SPCA
Houston's top 10 most Googled terms of 2018
Texas Attorney General says wounded officers in 'good spirits'
More News