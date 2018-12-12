A new online poll shows that Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke tops a new poll of potential Democratic nominees for president.
The moveon.org 2020 straw poll asked people to name who they would like to see run for president in the next election.
According to the poll, O'Rourke beat out Sen. Bernie Sanders by less than one percent to take the top spot.
In the poll, O'Rourke also beat out other possible contenders like former Vice President Joe Biden and senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Corey Booker.
