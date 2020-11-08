covid-19

More than 6K people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 1 day, state says

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas on Sunday reported 5,404 new cases of the coronavirus, with almost 2,000 of those cases coming from the hard-hit El Paso area, state health officials said.

The state's total number of cases since the pandemic began is nearing 1 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which puts the number of cases at more than 985,000.

The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that with 43 additional deaths reported, the state's death toll was at 18,743.

Cases and hospitalizations have been rising in Texas, and the situation has become especially acute in El Paso, with El Paso county's top elected official shutting down nonessential activities and medical teams being sent in to help.

Health officials said that statewide, more than 6,000 people were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

It's not uncommon for viruses to mutate, but experts said it's important to track those mutations.

