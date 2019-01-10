POLITICS

Money for Hurricane Harvey relief may fund Trump's border wall: source

EMBED </>More Videos

White House reportedly looking at redirecting Harvey funds for border wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
The White House is directing the Army Corps of Engineers to find money within its own budget to fund President Trump's border wall under a national emergency declaration, including money earmarked for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News the White House specifically asked the Corps to examine what funds could be redirected to the border wall from a $13.9 billion emergency supplemental designed to fund more than 50 disaster relief projects in California, Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico.

A U.S. official told ABC News the money could be used to build as much as 315 miles of border wall, under the direction of the Army Corps of Engineers.

News came as President Trump made a visit to the border between the U.S. and Mexico at McAllen, Texas, where he met with state officials.

The president used the visit to draw further attention to his case after negotiations with lawmakers on Capitol Hill imploded at the White House on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the president said he has yet to decide on whether to declare an emergency, but that it remains under strong consideration.

We reached out to the Harris County Flood Control District, which said it would not be commenting Thursday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdisaster reliefhurricane harveyborder walltexas newsu.s. & worldHoustonWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about potential 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Children caught up in immigration crisis arrive at IAH
More Politics
Top Stories
Bullet hits teen girl in chest during drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested after stabbing supervisor to death: sheriff
Transgender barrel racer may not be allowed to compete
Man abducts woman from drug store at knifepoint: deputies
Pres. Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
Alleged gunman in Jazmine Barnes' killing denies involvement
Heart screenings required for Texas HS athletes under bill
2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets on sale now
Show More
Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on overpass
Officer shoots dog, injures woman while serving warrant
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
Houston leaders react to Trump's border wall address
Man charged with murder after confessing crime to girl he raped
More News