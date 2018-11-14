IMMIGRATION

Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico, seeking asylum, have reached the U.S. border. (KGO-TV)

TIJUANA, Mexico --
Hundreds of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico, seeking asylum, have reached the U.S. border.

Video shows them climbing the wall in Tijuana.

Officials say the group of about 400 broke off from the estimated 5,000 who are currently in Mexico City.

Authorities also say the ones who climbed over only did so to provoke border agents into arresting them, but then climbed back over into Mexico.

Larger migrant groups are expected in the coming days.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis was at the border Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORIES
Barbed wire fences set up along U.S.-Mexico border as migrant caravan continues journey
EMBED More News Videos

Barbed wire fences have gone up near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February after $145M contract awarded
EMBED More News Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall

Caravan migrants get buses, plan to leapfrog to Mexico City
EMBED More News Videos

The governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz is offering to erase hundreds of miles off the journey to the U.S. border for Central Americans traveling in the migrant caravan.

Migrant caravan moves through Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Art Rascon is embedded with thousands who are making their way from Central America to the southern U.S. border.

To view on mobile device or full screen, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationfamilyu.s. & worldborder crisismexicoimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpborder patrolborder wallCrisis at the BorderCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Firefighter loses jobs after suggesting hunting of migrants
Texas town braces for potential arrival of migrant caravan
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Veracruz governor offers migrant caravan buses to Mexico City
More immigration
POLITICS
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
LA Senator takes Houston council member to task over contract comments
CNN sues President Trump over reporter's ban from White House
Election 2018: Late midterm race results
More Politics
Top Stories
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Woman suffers brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Snake found hiding from chilly temps in sprinkler system
Stolen Suburu ruled out as vehicle linked to teen's murder
Police kill man accused of striking cars with flag pole
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
Show More
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Girl accidentally shot by guard back at home with family
Astros' Justin Verlander runner-up in AL Cy Young race
Video shows 2 men wanted in convenience store clerk's killing
More News