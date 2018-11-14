EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4622289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Barbed wire fences have gone up near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Companies created potential designs for the border wall

The governor of the Mexican state of Veracruz is offering to erase hundreds of miles off the journey to the U.S. border for Central Americans traveling in the migrant caravan.

ABC13's Art Rascon is embedded with thousands who are making their way from Central America to the southern U.S. border.

Hundreds of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico, seeking asylum, have reached the U.S. border.Video shows them climbing the wall in Tijuana.Officials say the group of about 400 broke off from the estimated 5,000 who are currently in Mexico City.Authorities also say the ones who climbed over only did so to provoke border agents into arresting them, but then climbed back over into Mexico.Larger migrant groups are expected in the coming days.U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis was at the border Wednesday morning.