POLITICS

Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee kicks off 24-hour Houston tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee kicks off 24-hour Houston tour.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mayoral candidate and attorney Tony Buzbee kicked off a 24-hour tour around Houston on Wednesday.

He started with a visit to firefighters at Fire Station 18. Some of his other planned stops include BARC animal shelter, RodeoHouston, Kingwood, lunch in Chinatown and delivering donuts tomorrow morning to Fire Station 68. Businessman Bill King is also running for Houston mayor this year.

The 24 hour tour started at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue to 5:20 a.m. on Thursday with a long list of stops.

Here is the full schedule:
5:20 AM Magnolia Transit Center Bus 50, ride bus to fire station (6948 Harrisburg Blvd)
5:45 AM Fire Station #18 visit (619 Telephone Road)
6:45 AM Breakfast tacos with Houstonians
8:00 AM Coffee with Houstonians (Caliente, 790 W Sam Houston Pkwy)
8:30 AM Flooding discussion with Houstonians
9:00 AM Fire station #57 visit (13602 Memorial Drive)
10:00 AM Visit landfill

10:45 AM Discussion with Houstonians in Kingwood
12:15 PM Family day at Fire Academy (8030 Braniff)
1:20 PM Lunch in Chinatown with Houstonians (11526 Bellaire Blvd.)
2:30 PM BARC Shelter visit (3300 Carr St.)
5:00 PM Ride the rail with Houstonians (400 Rusk, Theater Station)
5:30 PM Campaign rally at 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas St.)
6:55 PM Ride the rail with Houstonians to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (705 Main St., Central Station)
7:30 PM Attend Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with veterans, Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the rodeo
10:15 PM Wreath laying at The Houston Police Officers Memorial (1400 Memorial Dr)

11:00 PM Tour of Bissonnet
12:30 AM Visit Fire Station #44 (675 Maxey Rd)
1:15 AM Visit Fire Station #71 (15200 Space Center Blvd)
2:00 AM Visit Fire Station
3:15 AM Visit Fire Station #33 (7117 Fannin)
3:45 AM Coffee with a Houstonian at Katz's (616 Westheimer Rd)
4:45 AM Visit Shipley's (7505 Southwest Freeway)
5:10 AM Donut delivery to Fire Station #68 (8602 Bissonnet)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshouston politicsfire departmentshouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: Cohen testifies before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
Journalist Jorge Ramos detained and released, network says
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Cohen testifies before House committee
READ: Cohen's full testimony
WARNING: Internet challenge encouraging suicide resurfacing
Burglary suspect fires at police during shootout at pawn shop
President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un at summit
Lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday a state holiday
Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of Astrodome concert
How to shop organic on a budget and help those in need
Show More
Ring camera captures lightning hit house, spark fire in Rosenberg
McHard to expand in Pearland to provide relief to Broadway
Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
Here's what you can do at the rodeo for $2 today
New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for CA drivers
More News