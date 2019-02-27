Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee kicks off 24-hour Houston tour.

Mayoral candidate and attorney Tony Buzbee kicked off a 24-hour tour around Houston on Wednesday.He started with a visit to firefighters at Fire Station 18. Some of his other planned stops include BARC animal shelter, RodeoHouston, Kingwood, lunch in Chinatown and delivering donuts tomorrow morning to Fire Station 68. Businessman Bill King is also running for Houston mayor this year.The 24 hour tour started at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue to 5:20 a.m. on Thursday with a long list of stops.5:20 AM Magnolia Transit Center Bus 50, ride bus to fire station (6948 Harrisburg Blvd)5:45 AM Fire Station #18 visit (619 Telephone Road)6:45 AM Breakfast tacos with Houstonians8:00 AM Coffee with Houstonians (Caliente, 790 W Sam Houston Pkwy)8:30 AM Flooding discussion with Houstonians9:00 AM Fire station #57 visit (13602 Memorial Drive)10:00 AM Visit landfill10:45 AM Discussion with Houstonians in Kingwood12:15 PM Family day at Fire Academy (8030 Braniff)1:20 PM Lunch in Chinatown with Houstonians (11526 Bellaire Blvd.)2:30 PM BARC Shelter visit (3300 Carr St.)5:00 PM Ride the rail with Houstonians (400 Rusk, Theater Station)5:30 PM Campaign rally at 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas St.)6:55 PM Ride the rail with Houstonians to Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (705 Main St., Central Station)7:30 PM Attend Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with veterans, Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the rodeo10:15 PM Wreath laying at The Houston Police Officers Memorial (1400 Memorial Dr)11:00 PM Tour of Bissonnet12:30 AM Visit Fire Station #44 (675 Maxey Rd)1:15 AM Visit Fire Station #71 (15200 Space Center Blvd)2:00 AM Visit Fire Station3:15 AM Visit Fire Station #33 (7117 Fannin)3:45 AM Coffee with a Houstonian at Katz's (616 Westheimer Rd)4:45 AM Visit Shipley's (7505 Southwest Freeway)5:10 AM Donut delivery to Fire Station #68 (8602 Bissonnet)