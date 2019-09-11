Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate

We know he arrived in Houston last night since he tweeted a photo of himself behind fellow candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar on a United flight into Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Wednesday, he arrived at a midday fundraiser at the Hiram Butler art gallery in Rice Military.
ABC13's Miya Shay was there trying to speak to him. He went in a back entrance and avoided her. We caught a glimpse of his suburban parked outside.
Whelp. Tried my best to get Mayor @PeteButtigieg to say something about upcoming #abc13demdebate as he left an event today. 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) September 11, 2019
Full coverage of all the candidates here: https://t.co/lK1URvOcXr pic.twitter.com/M1ZvJvRhoQ
Trying to get a shot of Mayor @PeteButtigieg, currently at a private meet & greet event. The driver went around the block to 3rd entrance to avoid us. Oh well. Guess we’ll see him at #abc13demdebate!! https://t.co/lK1URvOcXr pic.twitter.com/QTRDO1iRUm— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) September 11, 2019
It fits a traditional use of Houston for candidates who come here to raise money, but not always to collect votes. Many of the presidential candidates are raising money while here in town.
The rest of Mayor's Pete's day was presumably spent prepping for tomorrow night's debate.
