Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent his first full day in Houston mostly out of sight.

We know he arrived in Houston last night since he tweeted a photo of himself behind fellow candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar on a United flight into Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Wednesday, he arrived at a midday fundraiser at the Hiram Butler art gallery in Rice Military.

ABC13's Miya Shay was there trying to speak to him. He went in a back entrance and avoided her. We caught a glimpse of his suburban parked outside.




It fits a traditional use of Houston for candidates who come here to raise money, but not always to collect votes. Many of the presidential candidates are raising money while here in town.

The rest of Mayor's Pete's day was presumably spent prepping for tomorrow night's debate.

