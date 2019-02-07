EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2511297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston PD chief urges gun control in wake of Vegas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5112031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TIMELINE: Children killed or injured by violence in Houston

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo brought his frustrations over gun control to Congress.Acevedo testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. This was the first Judiciary Committee hearing on gun control in nearly eight years.Acevedo called gun violence "one of our greatest public health epidemics." He told lawmakers to stop with the prayers and start passing gun laws."I believe the legislation will save at least one life and if it's my child who dies, I want him to know and I want God to know that I was here today speaking on that life," said Acevedo.Acevedo's appearance comes a week after four HPD officers were shot and one hurt during a drug raid.Acevedo said it's time to strengthen universal background checks, better fund the ATF and give police officers the tools to temporarily remove guns from domestic abusers.