Texas Tribune

San Antonio-area issues mask mandate for businesses despite Gov. Abbott order

By VALERIA OLIVARES, The Texas Tribune
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued an order Wednesday directing businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.

Wolff's order comes as Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on June 3 banning local governments from imposing fines or criminal penalties on people who don't wear masks in public.

Wolff's order states that, through the end of the month, businesses in Bexar County have until Monday to start requiring face masks "where six feet of separation is not feasible" before the business risks facing a fine of up to $1,000.

The order also states that, consistent with Abbott's executive order, "no civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face covering."

On Tuesday, nine mayors from Texas' biggest cities wrote a letter to Abbott, urging him to grant them the authority to mandate face masks in their own cities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office had already warned officials in big cities, including San Antonio, to roll back "unlawful" local emergency orders that featured stricter coronavirus restrictions than those of the state, while hinting of lawsuits if they do not.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan antoniocoronavirus helpoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus texaspandemictexas tribunecoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicsface maskcoronavirus testing
TEXAS TRIBUNE
Governor suggests Texans under 30 ignored virus warning signs
Eyes of Texas no more? UT-Austin players want school song gone
Houston increases police budget as Dallas, Austin looks to cut
Judges recommend KIPP founder should keep teaching license
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway for 10-year-old last seen in west Houston
Ft. Hood says no link between Guillen and another missing soldier
Spirit of Confederacy statue removed after 112 years
Why METRO bus crash victim has to pay up - despite being innocent
Video shows brutal assault outside Klein convenience store
SPONSORED: This virtual walk is fun and helps animals
Man beaten, robbed by suspects during home invasion in SW Houston
Show More
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
Atlanta awaits decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks' killing
Fort Bend ISD announces plans for upcoming school year
Cinemark reopening theaters with health safety guidelines
The Children's Place will permanently close 300 stores
More TOP STORIES News