Houston mayor cancels in-person GOP convention

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday that the city has canceled its contract with the GOP convention, which was scheduled at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 16.
Turner said the contract cancellation will mean that the convention cannot be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center or any other facility in Houston, but may continue virtually.
During a virtual City Council meeting Wednesday, Turner said he asked the city's legal department to work with the Houston First Corporation, which operates the George R. Brown Convention Center, to review the contract with the state party.
"Where there are provisions that would allow us to cancel this convention - we will exercise those provisions," Turner said. "And the plan is to exercise those provisions to cancel this agreement, this contract, today - to not go forward with this convention."
The news comes days after Mayor Turner threatened to cancel the convention if it violated COVID-19 rules.
As of Wednesday, the city of Houston has 204 new COVID-19 new cases. Statewide, there are more than 10,000 cases.
With the number of people getting infected by the virus and no cure in sight, for the first time, the Texas Medical Center announced they have entered Phase 2 for ICU beds, according to Houston City Council.
Additional reporting by ABC13 found that Dr. Presse with the Houston Health Department shared in a letter that "the planned use of the George R. Brown Convention is a clear and present danger to the health and well-being of attendees, workes, local hotel workers and restaurant owners."
In response to Turner's directions, the Texas Republican Party Chairman, James Dickey issued the following statement:
"This morning at the Houston City Council meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that he will do all he can to cancel the Republican Party of Texas State Convention. After allowing tens of thousands of protestors to peaceably assemble in the same city, in the same area, without any of the safety precautions and measures we have taken, he is seeking to deny a political Party's critical electoral function that should be equally protected under the constitution. Mayor Turner had the authority to shut down the convention, until he actively took steps - as reported by the Houston Chronicle on June 30 - "removing his own authority to cancel it." the statement read.
"With his words today, Mayor Turner is saying Houston does not want business. He does not want Houston to get back to work. He is not able to move forward and rise to these new challenges. Is the City of Houston never going to get back to work? Is the City of Houston never to hold another convention at their cavernous Convention Center? This is an opportunity to show how to get back to work safely and how to hold conventions safely with cutting edge technology. Our legal team is assessing the ability of the City to act at this time in this manner and weighing our legal options. We are prepared to take all necessary steps to proceed in the peaceable exercise of our constitutionally protected rights," Dickey wrote.
SEE ALSO:
Mayor Turner threatens to shut down Republican convention if they violate COVID-19 rules
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Houston mayor cancels in-person GOP convention
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News