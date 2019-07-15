House to get Trump impeachment vote by end of July, Houston congressman vows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5397158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Congressman Green called President Trump a "racist bigot" and says those views have carried into his policies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Congressman Al Green announced he plans to bring a vote to impeach President Trump to the House of Representatives by the end of the month.In a press conference Monday, Green said he felt compelled to lead this effort because of recent demeaning statements President Trump made.Congressman Green called him a "racist bigot" and says those views have carried into his policies.He says that is not something people in America should tolerate, and he believes he can get the majority of the House, regardless of their political affiliation, to agree."This is not about the Mueller Report," said Green. "These articles of impeachment will not be about the Mueller Report. The Mueller Report deals principally with obstruction. This is not about obstruction. There is no need for anyone to cease with any aspect of what's going on with the Mueller Report. We can impeach this president for his bigotry in policy that is harming our society."Green was one of the first members of Congress to call for impeachment, just months after Trump took office.