Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards joins race for Senate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston City Councilwoman is the latest Democrat running for U.S. Senate.

Amanda Edwards, who represents Houston's fourth district, made the announcement on social media early Thursday morning.

Edwards decided against seeking a second-term and joined the race for Texas Senate in an attempt to unseat current U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

"I'm running so we can regain our focus on people, and to make sure that after the election, they feel the impact positively in their life of someone new coming into the office and serving them," Edwards said.

The campaign team for incumbent Senator John Cornyn released the following statement:

"Councilwoman Edwards is a true progressive with a record that would make Elizabeth Warren jealous. We look forward to seeing which two liberals make the inevitable runoff."

