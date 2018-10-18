POLITICS

Katy homeowner fights with HOA to keep large Beto sign in front yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A homeowner in Katy is showing his support for Rep. Beto O'Rourke in a huge way, but the homeowners' association is not happy about it.

"The sign is 24'18", so we wanted to use those dimensions," said Matthew Duffy, who has owned the home for two and a half years.

The large painting sits just a few inches off a main roadway.

Duffy and his wife spent a few hours measuring and painting a giant "Beto" on their front lawn on Sunday and Monday. It didn't take too long before it caught the attention of neighbors and the HOA.

"A pickup truck came and screeched up here and it was the homeowner's (association) president and he told us we have to cease, and we said we don't," Duffy said.

On Tuesday, the couple discovered a "final notice" letter from the HOA citing the lawn painting as a violation of their landscaping code.

Duffy points out the HOA never sent him a first or second warning and also argues the "Beto" on his lawn is protected under the Texas Property Code which he says supersedes the HOA's regulations.

Per the notice, the couple has five days to remove the paint from the lawn or else the HOA states they will remove it and charge the owners for the fees.

The Chesterfield Community Association gave us this statement on Thursday:
"The association's rules are consistent with state law and Section 202.009 of the Texas Property Code, in that it prohibits political signs that are attached to plant material. The association provided an owner a notice letter giving them an opportunity to cure their violation."

