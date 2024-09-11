Harris and Trump shake hands on debate stage

The debate marks the first time the two candidates have met each other.

As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took the stage Tuesday night for their first presidential debate against each other, the two shook hands.

After they were introduced, Trump appeared to head to his podium without shaking Harris' hand. Harris was heading to the middle of the stage, and changed course to meet him at his podium for a handshake.

The handshake between the two candidates ended an eight-year streak of no handshakes on the presidential debate stage.

There are no rules or stipulations requiring a handshake before or after the debate.

