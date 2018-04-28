BUSINESS

Texas Department of Public Safety opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Department of Public Safety opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The newest DPS Driver License Mega Center in Houston opened its doors to the public on Friday, April 27. The facility is located at 10810 Galveston Rd.

The new Southeast Mega Center, which is approximately 21,000 square feet, includes upgraded equipment and technology.

The center also has up to 42 customer workstations, designated lanes located on the property specifically for commercial driver license skills testing, and office space for other DPS divisions.

In addition, the office will also feature advanced technology that allows customers to get in line before they arrive at the office using a cell phone, land line or by going online. DPS encourages customers to take advantage of this convenient option by visiting the DPS website.

The center will permanently replace the Houston Winkler, Pasadena and Webster-Clearlake driver license offices, which are all within eight miles of the new Mega Center.

The new center will be fully operational by Friday, May 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivedriverbusinessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
More business
AUTOMOTIVE
Road Trippers:Rally Racing in Dale, TX
New crash test results in for minivans
Where to find last remaining manual transmission cars
Safety test results mixed for cars with auto-pilot features
Ram pickups recalled because tailgates can unexpectedly open
More Automotive
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News