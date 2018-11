POLLING LOCATIONS:

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Early voting begins Monday in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Sylvia Garcia for State Senate District 6.Four candidates are running for the seat after Garcia was elected to Congress earlier this month Carol Alvarado, Martha Fierro, Ana Hernandez and Mia Mundy are all on the ballot.The Harris County Clerk's Office says there will be nine early voting locations available through Dec. 7.The locations and the schedule for early voting are below. The special election is Dec. 11.You can also view the clerk's website to find out if you're eligible to vote in the upcoming election and review the forms of ID you can bring to the polls.ABC13, together with Univision and the University of Houston - Downtown, will host a candidates' debate on Dec. 4. You can watch it on abc13.com from 6 - 7 p.m.County Attorney Conference Center1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002Harris County Scarsdale Annex10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Houston, TX 77089Hardy Senior Center11901 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77076Galena Park Library1500 Keene Street, Galena Park, TX, 77547Ripley House Neighborhood Center4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011Baytown Community Center2407 Market Street, Baytown, TX 77520John Phelps Courthouse101 South Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77506HCCS Southeast College6960 Rustic Street, Parking Garage, Houston, TX 77087Moody Park Community Center3725 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009Monday to Friday, Nov. 26 - 30, from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.Monday to Friday, Dec. 3 - 7, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.