BACK TO THE POLLS: Early voting begins in special election to replace Sen. Sylvia Garcia

Early voting begins Monday to fill the seat vacated by Sylvia Garcia, who was elected to Congress.

Early voting begins Monday in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Sylvia Garcia for State Senate District 6.

Four candidates are running for the seat after Garcia was elected to Congress earlier this month.

Carol Alvarado, Martha Fierro, Ana Hernandez and Mia Mundy are all on the ballot.

The Harris County Clerk's Office says there will be nine early voting locations available through Dec. 7.

The locations and the schedule for early voting are below. The special election is Dec. 11.

You can also view the clerk's website to find out if you're eligible to vote in the upcoming election and review the forms of ID you can bring to the polls.

ABC13, together with Univision and the University of Houston - Downtown, will host a candidates' debate on Dec. 4. You can watch it on abc13.com from 6 - 7 p.m.

POLLING LOCATIONS:

County Attorney Conference Center
1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Harris County Scarsdale Annex
10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Houston, TX 77089

Hardy Senior Center
11901 West Hardy Road, Houston, TX 77076

Galena Park Library
1500 Keene Street, Galena Park, TX, 77547

Ripley House Neighborhood Center
4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011

Baytown Community Center
2407 Market Street, Baytown, TX 77520

John Phelps Courthouse
101 South Richey Street, Pasadena, TX 77506

HCCS Southeast College
6960 Rustic Street, Parking Garage, Houston, TX 77087

Moody Park Community Center
3725 Fulton Street, Houston, TX 77009

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday to Friday, Nov. 26 - 30, from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Monday to Friday, Dec. 3 - 7, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

