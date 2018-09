EMBED >More News Videos President Trump is coming to Texas in a bid to get Ted Cruz reelected to the U.S. Senate.

EMBED >More News Videos Activists raise enough money for billboard showing Trump's tweets criticizing Ted Cruz

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., will be in Texas next week to support Sen. Ted Cruz's re-election bid.Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear with Cruz at rallies in Wichita Falls and in Conroe.The rally in Conroe is being held at the Lone Star Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m.