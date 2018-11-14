POLITICS

Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke meet for first time since election on flight from Houston

RIVALS UNIFIED: ABC13's Charly Edsitty speaks with one of the people who spotted Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke on the same flight a week after Election Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz were rivals in one of the most contested races this election cycle.

The race got heated during debates and in attack ads. But now that it is over, it seems like unity is the theme.

A photo on Twitter shows both O'Rourke and Cruz posing with a group of people at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Tiffany Easter says she was in Houston about to board a flight to Washington D.C. when she noticed Cruz and O'Rourke were on the same flight.

She says O'Rourke noticed Cruz sitting down and walked over to congratulate him on his re-election.

She also managed to grab a pre-flight photo with them.

"The Texas Senate race was one of the most contested and most watched in the nation," Easter wrote on Facebook. "Today we literally watched them come together. This is America. This is good. This is wholesome. This is why I love and do what I do..."
