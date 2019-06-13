Calif. attorney general files motion to prevent border wall construction

#BREAKING: @NewMexicoOAG & I have filed a motion to permanently prevent @RealDonaldTrump from constructing a wall in California & New Mexico.



We’re arguing that the President’s actions are unlawful, threaten our democratic institutions, & cause irreparable harm to our states. — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) June 13, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he has filed a motion to permanently prevent President Trump from constructing a wall in California and New Mexico.Becerra argues President Trump illegally diverted $2.5 billion in funding to construct a border barrier."Our president doesn't get to break the law just because he doesn't like the rules," said Attorney General Becerra. "President Trump's schemes are blocked by the courts, repeatedly, because they are unlawful. We've challenged his cynical actions, not only because they threaten our democratic institutions and constitutional principles, but also because they cause irreparable harm to our states."The motion claims there is no emergency at the border and the president is circumventing Congress.