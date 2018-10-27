POLITICS

Eyewitness News travels to Mexico as migrant caravan heads toward US

Art Racon will begin his live report from Mexico Sunday night.

As the caravan of migrants from Central American nears the Texas border, Eyewitness News' Art Rascon is traveling to Mexico in order to talk to the people in the caravan.

The closest border crossing is in McAllen, but the caravan could head to San Diego, as another caravan did earlier this year.

Since the beginning of the caravan's travel, President Donald Trump has promised to send troops and has threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico to try and stop the migrants.

RELATED: Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US

The Mexican government is also taking steps hoping to stop the more than seven thousand migrants.

