Politics

Texas bill allows people to open carry guns during natural disasters

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A new bill that would allow Texans to carry their guns for up to a week after a natural disaster is heading to the Governor's desk.

The Texas Senate narrowly approved House Bill 1177 on Sunday before the legislative session ends on Monday.

The final vote was 16 to 15.

According to the Dallas Morning News, if House Bill 1177 becomes law, any Texan who legally owns a firearm could carry their handgun, open or concealed, for a week after a state or natural disaster is declared.

Critics of the bill worry the bill would present difficulties for police working after a hurricane or other disaster.

