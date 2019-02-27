POLITICS

Beto O'Rourke makes decision on 2020 presidential run

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he has made a decision on a possible 2020 presidential run.

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke could announce plans for a 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, O'Rourke told reporters he's made a decision, but is remaining mum on what that is.

"I want to make the announcement to everyone at the same time," O'Rourke said. "I want to do it the right way."

Just a few weeks ago, he told Oprah Winfrey he would make the decision by the end of the month.

O'Rourke said he and his wife have been looking at the best way they can serve the country, and they are excited to share their decision with the country soon.
