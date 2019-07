"I will not tolerate discrimination of any type:" Tony Buzbee campaign signs defaced with swastikas

EMBED >More News Videos "I'M JUST REAL": When the prominent Houston attorney isn't working a tough case, he sings, writes poetry, and plays with his 3 beloved dogs.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing some of his campaign signs.Approximately 20 signs were spray painted with swastikas."The defacement of our campaign signs with swastikas is unacceptable," Buzbee said. "I am a Recon Marine. I wore the uniform to allow all forms of speech, but not hate speech. I will not tolerate discrimination of any type."Buzbee said his campaign team will replace the signs and "move forward to positively change this great city."He offered a message to the vandals who damage his signs: "Get a job, or find something constructive to do with your time. If you really want your voice heard, go to the polls and vote on November 5th."Buzbee encourages anyone with information to call 281-888-7684 or email The prominent Houston attorney announced his run for mayor of Houston last year and has been aggressive with his campaign, specifically against current Mayor Sylvester Turner.Buzbee lobbed accusations at Mayor Turner in January for accepting campaign contributions that would translate to favor when city contracts came up.Then, Buzbee took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle detailing his proposal that would amend the city charter to stop the practice. ABC13's Chauncy Glover did a candid interview with Buzbee , even sitting down with him to play guitar.Buzbee told Glover that music is how he unwinds from the stresses of being an attorney and now during the mayoral campaign.