1 suspect shot by police, 2nd suspect in custody after HISD's Wisdom HS placed on lockdown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer shot a suspect and a second suspect is in custody after HPD believed that person ran into HISD's Wisdom High School in the city's Mid-West area, prompting a lockdown, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 6425 Westheimer, according to a tweet from HPD at 1:20 p.m.

Early information from police is that a second suspect may have ran into the high school, which is located at 6529 Beverly Hill.

In a later update, police said the second suspect was in custody and everyone at the school is safe.

The district said in a tweet that "the school is currently on lockdown due to suspicious activity in the area. No one will be allowed in or out of the campus until the lockdown is lifted. Please await further communication to come momentarily."

The scenes are about a mile away from each other.

ABC13 has a photojournalist at the school, who noted that parents are showing up to the campus.

At last check, authorities are closing Hillcroft, which is roughly between Westheimer and Beverly Hill.

No officers were hurt.

This is a breaking news story. Check this post for updates.