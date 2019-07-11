Police ask for help identifying suspects in shooting death of aspiring Houston rapper

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for help identifying two possible suspects in the shooting death of an aspiring Houston rapper.

Investigators say the victim, Jamie Mason, 21, was shot while trying to break up a fight over a woman outside a gas station on North Wayside and the North Loop on June 26. He died two days later.

Police want to identify the man in the reflective vest and the woman seen in surveillance pictures, who they say are possible suspects.

Mason has a YouTube Channel where he uploaded videos promoting his music career.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for reward money if information leads to charges or an arrest.

