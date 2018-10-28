Authorities need your help finding a missing 2-year-old girl from College Station.College Station police say they are searching for Hazana Anderson, who was last seen Sunday morning at Gabbard Park at 1201 Dexter Dr. S.According to the police department's Facebook post, Hazana's mother said she arrived at the park with her daughter around 8 a.m. She then said she returned to her car to get a bottle for Hazana.Upon returning from her car, the mother discovered the 2-year-old had vanished from her stroller.Hazana is described as a black female and measures approximately 3' tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The 2-year-old was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, with a black "girl squad" shirt, cream-colored pants, dark pink shoes, and a purple beanie.Police say Hazana also has a dark-colored birthmark around her big toe on her left foot.Anyone with information in regards to Hazana's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 979-764-3600.