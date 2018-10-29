Police search for suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl

BRONX, New York --
Police are searching for a teen who they say raped a child in a public bathroom in the Bronx.

On Sunday, October 14th around 11 a.m. the 11-year-old female victim met with the suspect near Cauldwell Avenue and East 163rd Street in Morrisania.

The victim then entered the bathroom and was raped.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim went home and reported the incident. She was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries and released.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 14-16, 5'4", weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
