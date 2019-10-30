Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTRK) -- A nationwide warrant has been issued for a non-registered sex offender father, who police say took his kids from day care and showed no intentions to travel with the boys.

Las Cruces Police Department shared the plea for help in locating 3-year-old Maverick Ransom and his 4-year-old brother Orio Ransom.

According to their Facebook post, the boys were last seen Oct. 8 with their dad, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, who picked them up from a day care center.

Police believe Ransom may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the same day and returned to the U.S. the following day.

Las Cruces police say Ransom is a non-registered sex offender and goes by the name Michael Ransom. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

The nationwide warrant charges Ransom with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion Ransom, or Clarence Michael Ransom, is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.

