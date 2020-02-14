Suspected car thief nearly runs over officers in West University Place

Active police search going on in West U for a suspect. HPD is here with their helicopter, there is a K-9 unit going door to door and police are using a drone.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Rt1smWfzJk — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 14, 2020

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police used a drone and helicopter to search for one of the suspects they say nearly ran over officers in West University Police.It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Wakeforest near Pittsburg St.Investigators say two suspected car thieves nearly ran over responding officers as they bailed out of the stolen vehicle.As ABC13 arrived at the scene, a wrecker was seen towing a Bellaire Police Department SUV.A Bellaire police officer was also seen operating a drone that seemed to be checking out the backyards of nearby homes.One suspect, who may have been bitten by a K9, was taken into custody.The second suspect is still on the run.