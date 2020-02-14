Suspected car thief nearly runs over officers in West University Place

By
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police used a drone and helicopter to search for one of the suspects they say nearly ran over officers in West University Police.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Wakeforest near Pittsburg St.

Investigators say two suspected car thieves nearly ran over responding officers as they bailed out of the stolen vehicle.

As ABC13 arrived at the scene, a wrecker was seen towing a Bellaire Police Department SUV.

A Bellaire police officer was also seen operating a drone that seemed to be checking out the backyards of nearby homes.

One suspect, who may have been bitten by a K9, was taken into custody.

The second suspect is still on the run.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west university placesearch
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frosty Valentine's morning in Houston
Dad attempted to strangle daughter before killing himself
Total closure planned again for West Loop at 59 this weekend
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
2 women said they tried to stop serial rapist suspect in the past
Digital Deal of the Day
Trained service dog needed for teacher with severe latex allergy
Show More
Mike Bloomberg sorry for defending 'stop-and-frisk' policy
TIMELINE: Sugar Land family found dead
REMEMBER WHEN: Houston's 1960 snow storm
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
More TOP STORIES News