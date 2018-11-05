Feds on alert for violence during Tuesday's midterm elections

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has obtained a bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security urging authorities to keep a watchful eye for violence on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Federal officials are urging law enforcement agencies across the country to stay vigilant for possible violence surrounding the midterm elections.

ABC News has obtained a bulletin issued Thursday by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security highlighting the "ongoing threat of violence" after multiple government officials were targeted with suspicious packages in late October.

The bulletin states there are no specific threats, but urge authorities to keep a watchful eye during Tuesday's vote.

"Both domestic extremists and (radicalized jihadists) have previously targeted public events and government officials, and we remain concerned by the ongoing threat of lone offender violence," the Nov. 1 bulletin states.

The agencies caution while there are no credible terroristic threats, the fear is legitimate.

"We are concerned some domestic extremists and (radicalized jihadists) may perceive the election or transition period (which in most cases will extend through January 2019) as an opportunity to engage in violence, including assaults against political or prominent public figures and low-level acts of violence against governmental and nongovernmental institutions associated with political figures or the democratic process," according to the bulletin.

While the document deals solely with physical security threats, the Department of Justice said Monday night it will monitor the election for evidence of cyberattacks and other online threats.

Federal officials warned on the eve of the election that Russia continues to try to influence voter perceptions, and said it is more important now more than ever before to get your information from valid sources.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cyberattackviolenceterrorismelection 2018vote 2018u.s. & worlddepartment of homeland securityFBIWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family begs for help finding teen's killer one year later
NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds killed
Houston Rockets out-pace Indiana 98-94 for 3rd straight win
Terry Thompson found guilty of murder in Denny's fight
Ted Cruz wraps up campaign with Stafford rally
Beto O'Rourke winds down marathon campaign in El Paso hometown
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Astros' Justin Verlander finalist for AL Cy Young award
Show More
Hernandez family finds closure in seeing killer in handcuffs
Community reacts after Terry Thompson's murder conviction
Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
Friends react after newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Newlyweds helicopter crash: Who were the victims
More News