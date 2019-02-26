Police officer charged with aggravated rape of a child

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (KTRK) --A police officer was arrested for child rape following a month-long investigation, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.
Carlos Vieira, 49, has been charged with two counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14.
The Essex District Attorney's Office launched the investigation in January when the victim's mother reported that her son, who was 13 years old at the time, had allegedly met the defendant using a social media app and engaged in sexual activity with him last summer.
"I am angry, sickened, dismayed, saddened by the allegations and charges," Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said in a statement. "We have worked very hard to improve and uplift the professionalism of the Lawrence Police Department.
According to WCVB, Vieira has been placed on administrative leave by the Lawrence Police Department.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque said Vieira has been a member of the department since November 1999.
"This is an ongoing investigation, but the allegations against Officer Vieira are extremely troubling, and we take them very seriously," Vasque said.