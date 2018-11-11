Man in stable condition after being shot in parking lot of Bombshells restaurant in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot three times in northwest Houston.

Police say gunfire erupted at Bombshells restaurant on 290 near Fairbanks North Houston Road around midnight Sunday.

A fight started inside the restaurant but moved into the parking lot, where the shooting took place, according to HPD.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have possible leads and are still interviewing witness to learn what caused the fight.

The suspected shooter is still on the run.

