Authorities in Austin are now investigating an attack on two gay men as a hate crime.Tristan Perry and Spencer Deehring say they were holding hands when they were severely beaten by a group of menDeehring and Perry said they walked down 3rd Street towards Congress Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.While walking to their car, a man passed them and said a homophobic slur. The man called over about four other people who taunted the two.Then, Deehring said, the men started punching and kicking Perry. Deehring was then punched until he was also lying in the street motionless. Both men were knocked unconscious.A bystander called 911 and waited there until police and EMS arrived. Both Deehring and Perry were hospitalized.Police have recovered some surveillance video from the night of the attack, but so far no suspects have been named.