Police investigating attack on gay couple as hate crime in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

The Austin couple say they were holding hands when they were severely beaten by a group of men.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities in Austin are now investigating an attack on two gay men as a hate crime.

Tristan Perry and Spencer Deehring say they were holding hands when they were severely beaten by a group of men

Deehring and Perry said they walked down 3rd Street towards Congress Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

While walking to their car, a man passed them and said a homophobic slur. The man called over about four other people who taunted the two.

Then, Deehring said, the men started punching and kicking Perry. Deehring was then punched until he was also lying in the street motionless. Both men were knocked unconscious.

A bystander called 911 and waited there until police and EMS arrived. Both Deehring and Perry were hospitalized.

Police have recovered some surveillance video from the night of the attack, but so far no suspects have been named.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimegaygay rightsassaultAustin
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Suspected drunk driver could face upgraded charge
Man who set attorney, son on fire sentenced to 40 years
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
The Village School responds after incident with security guard
Sleet spotted in Houston and surrounding areas
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through
Show More
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty in parking spot fight
Chris Brown, 2 others released from custody after rape arrest
Deshaun Watson named RodeoHouston parade grand marshal
New task force will promote self-driving cars in Texas
3-year-old NC boy goes missing from grandma's backyard
More News