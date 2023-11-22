The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office appeared to be searching for a chase suspect in the northside area on Wednesday.

SkyEye video shows manhunt end for possible chase suspect in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt was underway on Wednesday for a possible chase suspect in a north Harris County neighborhood.

SkyEye13 flew over the active scene at about 4:40 p.m. near E. Richey Road and Imperial Valley, where multiple law enforcement officers could be seen searching the area.

It appeared the driver had bailed from a nearby vehicle. Moments later, a person in a red hoodie was taken into custody.

Authorities have not said how the pursuit for the suspect may have started.