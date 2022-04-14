Authorities looking for suspect on Brazoria County property after motorcycle chase

We are not livestreaming this incident out of caution for the authorities on the scene.
According to HPD, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to a theft call at 1504 Northwood.
The suspect took off, sparking a chase that went down Highway 288, then FM 1462.
Now, the man is inside a building off CR 185.
SkyEye is over the scene where authorities are on the property.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.
