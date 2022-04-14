Authorities looking for suspect on Brazoria County property after motorcycle chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are trying to apprehend a suspect who led them on a chase while on a motorcycle Thursday afternoon to Brazoria County.According to HPD, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to a theft call at 1504 Northwood.The suspect took off, sparking a chase that went down Highway 288, then FM 1462.Now, the man is inside a building off CR 185.SkyEye is over the scene where authorities are on the property.