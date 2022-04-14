police chase

Authorities looking for suspect on Brazoria County property after motorcycle chase

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities looking for suspect on Brazoria County property after motorcycle chase

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are trying to apprehend a suspect who led them on a chase while on a motorcycle Thursday afternoon to Brazoria County.

We are not livestreaming this incident out of caution for the authorities on the scene.

According to HPD, at about 12:30 p.m., police responded to a theft call at 1504 Northwood.

The suspect took off, sparking a chase that went down Highway 288, then FM 1462.

Now, the man is inside a building off CR 185.

SkyEye is over the scene where authorities are on the property.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits
WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway



WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
EMBED More News Videos

Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase



MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoria countypolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
3 young suspects robbed Walgreens at gunpoint before chase, HPD says
Man leads HPD on chase after allegedly ramming car into PetSmart
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after police chase ends in crash
Deputies chase man on stolen forklift for 20 minutes, sheriff says
TOP STORIES
TABC cancels Houston bar's liquor license
Man caught on video robbing woman with knife at Spring Branch-area ATM
Houston police officer hospitalized after patrol car was hit
Woman caught in crossfire fatally shot as she drove down street
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
Mattress Mack's free Astros opening day tickets all gone
Winning in weather today!
Show More
'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial neighborhood
Pearland ISD board OKs 2% pay raise for all staff
Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Fwy, HCSO says
Best Easter weekend events, from egg hunts to keg hunts
Video shows catalytic converter stolen in just a matter of seconds
More TOP STORIES News