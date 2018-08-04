Burglar shoots at church pastor and runs off with surveillance system

A church pastor is now making an inventory of things taken by a burglary suspect who nearly shot him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pastor of a small church in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood was nearly shot when he confronted a burglar.

It all began around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when the burglary alarm went off at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church on Brinkley Street and Southview Street.

The pastor says he arrived at the church and surprised a man outside going through stolen stuff.

When the pastor flashed his own gun, the burglary suspect fired at him.

During an exclusive interview with ABC13, the pastor says the burglar took off with the hard drive to his surveillance system and now has no video.
