Tree falls into family home while mother homeschools children

PINEY POINT VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is counting their blessings after a tree came crashing into their house during overnight storms.

Adrianna Bain was in the middle of homeschooling her children in their home on Jan Kelly Lane in Piney Point Village when they heard a loud crash.

There were four people inside the home when the tree fell; a mother, father, 10-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Bain says she remembers the storm blowing in and then hearing a huge gust of wind right before the loud crash inside of the house.

She says at first they thought a tornado was happening and ran into a bathroom.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Bain's husband did have some scary moments when the roof of the room he was in caved in on him. Fortunately, he was able to get out okay.

"We realized it was a tree that had actually cracked in half and crashed through our home," Bain said. "It was really scary."

The crash was so loud, it startled a lot of the neighbors, who then came out of their homes, checked on the family, and helped them temporarily patch their roof.

