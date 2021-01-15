Health & Fitness

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pfizer and Moderna doses are making their way to cities across the country, but it's simply not enough to meet the need.

"Right now, there's a huge demand for a limited supply, so I just want to encourage people to be patient," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

More doses of those vaccines are coming, but meanwhile, other manufacturers could have vaccines this year too.

Johnson and Johnson could have enough data from its phase three clinical trial by the end of the month or early February.

"Benefits of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine, is that it's one dose so that would be a big advantage to have a one dose vaccine. It can also be stored in the refrigerator for up to several months," said Dr. Jennifer Whitaker, assistant professor of Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine.

If it's deemed safe and effective, it could get FDA Emergency Use Authorization by mid-February with millions of doses ready to go.

Then there's also the Novavax vaccine. Baylor College of Medicine is participating in the trial where Whitaker is one of the lead investigators.

"It can be stable in the refrigerator for up to three months. If the vaccine is found effective, it might make distribution and storage a little bit easier," said Whitaker.

Baylor College of Medicine started enrolling participants in January, and is still looking for people. Enrollment will continue until there are 30,000 participants nationwide.

For more information on the trial you can email COVID-VAX@bcm.edu or call 713-798-4912.

Another vaccine that could have data soon is AstraZeneca.

"We've seen data from trials in other countries and I think they're awaiting the data from U.S. trials," said Whitaker.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women impacted harder than men as unemployment rises, data shows
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown
Dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl now in custody
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
ABC13's Art Rascon shares his COVID-19 experience
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
Show More
FBI Houston tracking down threats ahead of Inauguration Day
George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special breaks down latest details
Assisted living facility in Katy scrambling to get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
More TOP STORIES News